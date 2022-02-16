Car crashes into local Mississauga Japanese Cheesecake shop

A local cheesecake shop in Mississauga had a big scare on Monday after a car managed to back up and smash through its storefront.

Supermoon Japanese Cheesecakes, at 2150 Burnhamthorpe Road West, is still operating after a vehicle crashed through its front doors, just inches away from reaching its kitchen.

The shop shared the aftermath on their Instagram account on Monday.

“Someone must’ve been a little bit too excited about our heart-shaped cheesecakes!” said the cheesecake shop.

“We’ll be back tomorrow! Thank you for your understanding and patience; we’re looking forward to serving you soon.”

Though they closed for the rest of the day, they were back up and open on Tuesday. According to Supermoon, no one was hurt, and they’re all safe.

Talk about a Valentine’s Day surprise!