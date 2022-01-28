9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: January 28 to 30

Are you ready, Toronto? We’re just days away from Ontario lifting several public health restrictions, which will open up indoor dining options, gyms, movie theatres, and much more in the city!

While we wait out the last few days of this lockdown, there are still tons of fun things to do on the weekend in Toronto.

From exciting new foods and drinks to spots worth exploring, there’s a little bit of everything on this list.

What: Chatime Canada has launched its eighth annual Lunar New Year special, and it’s releasing limited-edition cups and drinks. The drink is made with white grape and white peach butterfly pea tea, mixed with an eye-grabbing shimmer. When ordered in large, the drink will come with a special BT21 cup.

If you purchase any two large drinks, you are also given a Purple Pocket in celebration of Lunar New Year.

When: Location-dependent hours

Where: Any of the participating Chatime locations across the city

What: Three Ontario spots, just hours away from Toronto, recently made it into a vacation rental website Vrbo’s list of top road trip destinations in all of Canada.

Vrbo noted that with COVID-19 cases rising, flight cancellations, ever-changing travel rules, and several other restrictions nationwide, people are opting for more domestic trips a few hours away from home by car.

Take advantage of Ontario’s new Staycation Tax Credit and head over to any of these locations — they’re only a couple of hours away from the city.

What: In the mood for a comfy night in? Grab some fried chicken that’ll truly hit the spot.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has seven spice levels, and PG Cluck’s sandwiches are to die for. Weather you like it juicy, crispy, sandwiched, hot and spicy, bone-in, or strips, you’re free to make your pick.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best fried chicken chains in Toronto. Check it out here to find something close by, or order from a third-party delivery app.

What: The iconic Stefano’s Sandwiches is loved by Torontonians for their mouthwatering sandwiches. They have yummy vegan options, including breakfast sandwiches and a fried “chicken” sandwich. It has preserved chillies, plant-based mayonnaise, fresh iceberg lettuce, pickles, all inside some hot ciabatta bread.

Why not start off your weekend with some brunch?

When: Thursday to Sunday (varying hours)

Where: 1214 Dundas Street West

What: Whether you’re thinking of getting your first tattoo or want a gap filler or flash, Toronto’s tattoo parlours have got you covered… literally.

Picking the right shop, and the right artist, is incredibly important when it comes to getting tattooed. You want to feel safe, know that it’s clean, and know that your artist is an experienced professional.

Check out our guide to the best tattoo parlours in the city to get some new ink.

What: Tons of restaurants in Toronto are offering special festive meals to ring in the Year of The Tiger, complete with mouthwatering dessert options. Most of their packages feed four to five people.

Eat some succulent pork tongue at The Congee Queen, or try out desserts at Alma — they have persimmon pudding and clementine curd for all the fruit lovers out there. You can also pre-order a meal package at many restaurants and pick it up later.

Check out our list of Toronto restaurants offering Lunar New Year meals.

What: For the month of January, Fox on John has capped the prices of their menu items to a maximum of $20.22 to ring in the new year.

You can grab their steak meal, which typically costs $40.75, for just $20.22. Other options, like their pizzas, pasta, and seafood mains, will also reflect the new pricing.

This is the last week of January, so make it count. The restaurant is open for delivery and takeout.

When: All of January, 11 am – 12 am on weekdays, 9 am – 12 am on the weekends

Where: 106 John Street #3

What: Nordic Lights , a free-to-attend open-air light experience, finally opened to the public on Thursday at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre. It’s part of the Festival of Cool — Harbourfront Centre’s annual winter program full of exciting activities.

Six interactive light installations span across 53,000 square feet at the Harbourfront Centre campus, so you can take a stroll along the shore, lie down under some trippy lights, or chill out on a glowing swing.

When: January 27 – February 13, 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Harbourfront Centre Campus