A Toronto restaurant is changing its menu prices for the entire month of January, celebrating the start of the new year.

Fox on John, known for its brunch eats and happy hour specials will be capping all of its hefty menu items at $20.22 for January.

Typical choices like their select pizzas, pasta, Ribeye steak, and Atlantic salmon will reflect the new pricing.

Why not enjoy a delicious steak meal — ordinarily costing $40.75 — for half the price? The savings are unreal.

Though indoor dining is coming to a pause for the next three weeks following the announcement of new restrictions in the province to curb the spread of COVID-19, guests can still place take-out and delivery orders via Fox on John’s website.

Except for bottles of alcoholic beverages, nothing will be above the $20.22 price tag for the next few weeks.

Cheers to that!