7 Toronto restaurants with Lunar New Year specials 2022

Several Toronto restaurants are celebrating the Lunar New Year and have special dine-in and pick-up deals to keep you fed as you ring in the Year of the Tiger.

The LNY falls on February 1 and in the midst of celebrations, snagging some traditional eats is one of the best ways to honour the holiday.

Here are a few Toronto restaurants with delicious deals for Lunar New Year:

Hong Shing is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a mouthwatering six-course feast. In celebration of the Lunar New Year on February 1, the popular restaurant created a delicious specialty menu that features premium ingredients like crab, cod, lobster, and beef tenderloin. This package is large enough to feed three to four people.

Address: 195 Dundas Street West

Holts Café has a specially curated menu for Lunar New Year, including a gorgeous afternoon tea package to enjoy right at home. Both Holts Café locations in Toronto, Yorkdale and Bloor storefronts, are offering two distinct yet delightful afternoon tea takeout specials featuring savoury and sweet elements. It’s available until February 7.

Address: 50 Bloor Street West and Holt Renfrew Yorkdale Mall, 3401 Dufferin Street

Alma Toronto has a special menu available for pick-up and delivery on February 1 and 2. Duck spring rolls, whole streamed branzino, wok-fried longevity noodles and more. Pre-orders can be made on the Alma website.

Address: 1194 Bloor Street West

The Momofuku Toronto team is celebrating the Lunar New Year from February 1 to 12. The menu features a smoked duck ssäm to bring in the new year. Guests are encouraged to make lettuce wraps with the duck, multigrain rice, fresh herbs, and made-in-house kimchi. The meal is available for in-person dining or through @getchefdrop meal kit delivery.

Address: 190 University Avenue

The Congee Queen has four special dishes for the Year of the Tiger. Dishes include a Double Boiled Chicken, and a stewed dried oyster and black moss with pork tongue. It’s available from January 30 to February 13. There are several locations across Toronto and the GTA, Thornhill, North York, Markham, and more. Call ahead to place your orders.

Address: Click here for all locations

The Shangri-La Hotel has a Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea experience, offering dim sum delicacies and Asian-inspired desserts like Har Gow, Siu Mai and Cha Siu Bao. Its special is available from January 31 to February 6 from 1 to 5 pm.⁣ Reservations can be made by calling 647-788-8281 or emailing [email protected] ⁣

Address: 188 University Avenue

Yeuh Tung Restaurant has a special menu deal for pick up that includes a feast to feed four to five people, a handmade dessert, drinks, and a gift. It’s priced at $88 and they’re limited, so snag yours when you can.

Address: 126 Elizabeth Street