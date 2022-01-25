Three spots near Toronto among top road trip destinations in Canada

Three Ontario spots, just hours away from Toronto, have made it into a new list of top road trip destinations in all of Canada.

Vacation rental site Vrbo noted that with COVID-19 cases rising, flight cancellations, ever-changing travel rules, and several other restrictions nationwide, people are opting for more domestic trips a few hours away from home by car.

Vrbo published on Monday their list of the most visited Canadian destinations for the new year. Collingwood, Picton, and Huntsville, Ontario, were named the best for people living in Toronto.

With Ontario’s Staycation Tax Credit kicking in this year, maybe it’s time to plan a trip.

Here’s what you should know about the top destinations for Toronto:

Collingwood

Northwest of Toronto

Distance from Toronto: 165 kilometres

Average drive time: two hours

The scenic of Collingwood is a known tourist destination in Ontario. People love it for its lake views and skiing sites in the winter.

Picton

East of Toronto

Distance from Toronto: 215 kilometres

Average drive time: 2.5 hours

Picton is known for its heritage sites, camping grounds, boating areas, and cute cottages. You can also enjoy a walk through the town’s charming shops or learn to make some wine at a luscious vineyard. It is also home to one of the last remaining replicas of London’s Crystal Palace.

Huntsville

North of Toronto

Distance from Toronto: 230 kilometres

Average drive time: 2.5 hours

The largest town in the Muskoka Region, Huntsville, is filled with beautiful forestry and lakes. It’s a perfect lodging destination for those who enjoy their time in nature.