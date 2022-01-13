Ontario is opening fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunocompromised individuals beginning this week.

Starting on Friday at 8 am, immunocompromised people will be able to book their fourth doses using the vaccine portal.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“Beginning tomorrow, January 14, at 8 am, the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre will be able to handle appointment bookings for fourth doses for immunocompromised individuals,” he said.

Immunocompromised people are able to get their fourth dose 84 days after their third dose. People are considered immunocompromised if they have received a transplant, are undergoing chemotherapy or are on any of a number of drugs considered to be immunosuppressant. At the time of publication, Ontario had not updated its list of people eligible for fourth doses.

Dr. Moore stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, particularly for immunocompromised people. He said that there had been slow uptake among some immunocompromised groups.

“It’s estimated that only 64% of eligible organ transplant recipients have received even their third dose,” he said.

In recent weeks, the province had begun to roll out fourth doses in long-term care homes. It is not yet clear if fourth doses will be needed by the general population.