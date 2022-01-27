5 excellent fried chicken chains to check out in Toronto

Nothing is better than treating yourself with some fried chicken goodness. Lucky for us, Toronto is full of the best chicken chains around — local and otherwise.

From big brand chains to local, multi-location restaurants found in the city, you can never go wrong with some fried chicken to satisfy all your cravings and make you feel all warm inside.

There are a handful of really great restaurants that have opened in the last few years that serve the best of the best when it comes to chicken.

Check out these notable fried chicken chains in Toronto:

Popular fried chicken spot, Chick-fil-A made waves when it first came to Canada. Since then they have opened three locations in Toronto with more on the way – and with reason.

Address: 709 Yonge Street,

Phone: 365-601-0015

Address: Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street

Phone: 416-479-3891

Address: 300 Borough Drive

Phone: 416-290-0300

With three locations across Toronto, it’s safe to say Dave’s Hot Chicken has dominated the scene. For those who don’t know, they originate from Los Angeles, specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with choices of seven different levels of spice, No Heat to Reaper.

Address: 1130 Queen Street East

Phone: 416-792-3283

Address: 2066 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-792-3283

Address: 1582 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-546-3776

Whether you’re looking to munch on their popcorn chicken, signature sandwiches, or chicken strips, P.G Clucks has you covered.

Address: 610 College Street

Phone: 416-539-8224

Address: 1112 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-535-1427

Church’s Chicken has a ton of restaurants scattered across the Toronto area and though they may not be as recognized like KFC and Popeyes, they’re definitely up in the rankings. They’re available for takeout, pick-up or delivery on major third-party delivery apps.

Address: Several locations in Toronto.

Mary Browns doesn’t mess around. This Canadian staple has been around since 1969 and they keep on getting better and better.

Address: Several locations in Toronto and the GTA

