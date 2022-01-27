8 of the best tattoo parlours in Toronto

Tattoo parlours, like coffee shops, have popped up all over the city, and they all have their own unique offerings and artists.

Whether you’re thinking of getting your first tattoo or are wanting a gap filler or flash, Toronto tattoo parlours have got you covered… literally.

Picking the right shop, and the right artist, are incredibly important when it comes to getting tattooed. You want to feel safe, know that it’s clean, and know that your artist is an experienced professional.

Toronto introduced BodySafe program to help make sure people know their tattoo artists and shops are using safe practices while tattooing. You can even lookup your local tattoo parlour on this map to see their BodySafe inspection results. Due to the nature of tattooing, there is a risk of blood-borne illnesses such as hepatitis C and HIV if tools aren’t properly sterilized. This is why the BodySafe program is so helpful: you can walk into your local parlour knowing that they’ve passed their inspections and that your health and safety are top priority!

Back to the fun stuff: as a person that some may describe as “heavily tattooed,” I’ve put together a list of some of my, and my friends’, favourite tattoo shops.

The key to finding a great shop and a great artist is looking through their portfolios and finding an artist whose style matches the piece you want. While many tattoo artists can replicate other styles, they’re usually most practiced in their own.

Toronto has a ton of artists and shops; these are some of my favourites:

Scarlet Begonias Studio is located in the City’s east end. The artists are incredibly kind and have their own unique styles. You can grab some flash, or work on a larger piece. The shop runs by appointment only, so get in touch with the shop to set up a consultation!

They also have other tattoo artists join them in the space on occasion. Keep an eye on their Instagram to see who might have pop-up times at the shop.

Where: 1188 Woodbine Avenue.

The Okey Doke is a popular tattoo shop in the city’s west end. It’s no surprise, a quick look at their Instagram will show you that their artists are amazing at what they do.

I haven’t personally been tattooed at this shop, but I’ve only heard great things. They accept walk-ins most days, or you can send a DM to your artist of choice to set up an appointment in advance.

The Okey Doke is cash only, so make sure you hit the ATM before your appointment.

Where: 1229 Dundas Street West

Bellwoods Tattoo is located on Ossington. While I haven’t been to this shop in a few years, the artists are still pumping out amazing tattoos. One of their artists, Evelyn, specializes in areola tattoos for people who’ve had breast reconstruction surgery.

The shop has a great interior with all sorts of things to look at while an artist is running a needle over your skin. We love a good distraction!

Where: 104 Ossington Avenue.

Just a look at this shop’s Instagram will show you how talented the artists are. From traditional to realism, Black Pearl can do it.

This shop also offers laser tattoo removal, so you can zap off an old piece and start fresh with something new!

Where: 294 Danforth Avenue.

Archive is a west-end tattoo shop with artists specializing in multiple styles. Whether you want something more realistic, trad or neo-trad.

This shop has been on top of the latest COVID-19 science, including the latest, requiring three-layer or N95 masks for everyone entering the shop. Get in touch with the shop to start on your custom tattoo!

Where: 1528 Dundas Street West.

Illustrative.TO

Illustrative.TO is a Black-owned tattoo shop that specializes in tattooing dark skin tones. Owner and tattoo artist RaShaun Collins saw a need for more representation in the industry and opened Illustrative.TO.

Collins opened up the shop in 2020 to create a more inclusive tattoo space, and it’s been a hit. Not only have they created a community-like environment, but the artists are also creating gorgeous tattoos.

Where: 1769 Danforth Avenue.

Tattoo People’s story originally began in Seoul, South Korea, and they haven’t abandoned their roots since making their way to Toronto.

The artists a Tattoo People, as with all shops, each have their own unique style so you can find the perfect person to help create your piece. Whether it’s Japanese style, traditional, handpoked or realism, they have an artist for it.

Where: 1071 Bathurst Street.

Ink & Water Tattoo creates stunning and unique pieces for each client. All of their work is custom and built to flow with your body.

Each of the studio’s artists has a booking form that can be filled out so you can get started on your custom tattoo.

Where: 1303 Bloor Street West, 2063 Yonge St Second Floor and 3663 Mavis Rd Unit 17, Mississauga.