A hypnotizing Nordic light festival is coming to Toronto this month

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
Jan 18 2022, 8:18 pm
Courtesy of Nordic Lights
A Nordic light festival is coming to Toronto, and it’s safe to say it’ll be lit.
With the new provincial restrictions in place, there are fewer things to do in the city. So if you’ve been looking for outdoor date ideas, safe family activities, or ways to spice up your ‘gram this winter, you might want to check out this fest.
Nordic Lights, a free-to-attend open-air light experience, will be open to the public on January 27 at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre. It’s part of the Festival of Cool — Harbourfront Centre’s annual winter program full of exciting activities.
nordic light festival

Nordic Lights

The waterfront festival will feature work by artists from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Canada. It’s co-produced by the studio behind Norway’s iconic FJORD OSLO festival, creating an art-filled cultural exchange between Canada and the Nordic regions.
nordic light festival

Nordic Lights

But there’s more — all six of the light installations will be interactive!

They’ll span across 53,000 square feet at the Harbourfront Centre campus, so you can take a stroll along the shore, lie down under some trippy lights, or chill out on a glowing swing.

Nordic Lights

Where: Harbourfront Centre Campus
When: January 27 – February 13, 5 pm to 10 pm
