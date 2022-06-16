8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: June 17 to 19

It’s looking like another yummy weekend in Toronto!

Kick things off with a cheese and wine fest at Eataly then eat lots of tacos at the highly anticipated Taco Festival. Order a cold one or several at a beer festival where you can sample cider from local breweries.

Comic fans can meet their favourite artists at a massive festival that’s happening all weekend, then scare yourself silly at a creepy escape room in North York. Who needs R&R when you can have food and fun?

What: If you haven’t tried Tim Hortons ice-cream yet, now’s your chance. The coffee chain will be rolling out trucks to serve up scoops of its ice-cream collection for free. Some of the flavours you can look forward to include caramel, apple, and chocolate donut pieces.

When: June 17 to 19

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 105 Spadina Avenue, 250 Fort York Boulevard, 240 Queens Quay West

Price: Free

What: Who doesn’t love wine and cheese? Eataly takes this beautiful pairing to a whole new level during the Summer Wine & Cheese Festa. Experience three hours of tastings and pours as you sip on rosé, sparkling white or red wine, and make your way through over 10 stations.

When: June 17

Time: 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Eataly Toronto

Price: $85

What: Meet talented creators during the Toronto Comic Arts Festival. Delve into a discussion about the future of the comics industry and attend readings, launches, and a two-day exhibit. There’s going to be virtual programming as well as a digital marketplace. Check here for the full schedule.

When: June 17 to 19

Time: Friday 6:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 5 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge Street

Price: Free. Registration required

What: With 35 different vendors serving 125 different types of tacos and 26 types of tequilas, you’ll be spoilt for choice during the three-day Taco Festival. There’s also dance lessons and a mariachi band. Tickets are limited so book now.

When: June 17 to 19

Time: Friday and Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 8:30 pm

Where: The West Island at Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: $18.50

What: Sample delicious drinks at the Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival. The event is presented by CreativeHub 1352, a community working to reinvent the heritage Small Arms Inspection Building into a centre of multidisciplinary creativity. Some of the local craft and cider breweries include Fenelon Falls Brewing Co., South River Brewing Co., Nickel Brook Brewing Co., and many more. Get your ticket here.

When: June 17 to 18

Time: Friday 6 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 5 pm, and 6 pm to 11 pm

Where: Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lake Shore Road East, Mississauga

Price: $30

What: Skate season is upon us! Rent yours ahead of time from Suso Skate Co. and skate away at various locations such as The Bentway or the rooftop at CF Shops at Don Mills. They’ll also be hosting a DJ event at Don Mills on June 18 with more planned in the future.

When: The Bentway, open until August 21, CF Shops at Don Mills, open until September

Where: The Bentway, 250 Fort York Bouleavrd; CF Shops at Don Mills, 1090 Don Mills Road

Price: Rentals start at $18 for one hour

What: There’s Lollapalooza and then there’s Plantapalooza, the ultimate summer event for plant parents. Whether you’re an avid gardener or a plant enthusiast whose home resembles a mini forest, make sure to check out the Toronto Botanical Garden’s pop-up sale where you can pre-order roses and clematis. Plants are available for pick-up or in-store shopping only.

When: June 17 to 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Avenue East

What: Combine your love for escape rooms and all things creepy at Secret City Adventures’ Where Dark Things Dwell. “A strange force has taken over Black Creek Pioneer Village,” reads an Instagram post. “Can you and your team save the villagers before time runs out?” There’s a recommended size of six players and participants have 90 minutes to solve the clues.

When: Until November

Time: Bookings required. Friday to Saturday 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Black Creek Pioneer Village, 1000 Murray Ross Parkway

Price: $40