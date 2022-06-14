Tim Hortons ice cream truck to serve free scoops in Toronto this weekend

A special-edition Tim Hortons ice cream truck is coming to Toronto and will be serving free scoops all weekend long.

From June 17 to 19, Tim Hortons will kick off the summer season with a special-edition ice cream truck serving up scoops of its ice cream collection for free. Its lineup will include all five flavours for fans to enjoy.

The truck will be stopping at different locations in Toronto all weekend:

June 17 at 105 Spadina Avenue from 12 pm to 8 pm

June 18 at 250 Fort York Boulevard from 12 pm to 8 pm

June 19 at 240 Queens Quay West from 12 pm to 8 pm

“We’re excited to surprise and delight Torontonians with scoops of our new Tim Hortons Ice Cream – which brings our unique, only-at-Tims tastes to a new dimension,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of CPG at Tim Hortons.

“Our new ice cream pints are bursting with flavour with inclusions like caramel, apple and chocolate donut pieces. We can’t wait to ring in the summer by treating our guests to the ice-cold taste of Tims.”

Don’t fret if you happen to miss this ice cream-filled weekend, you can always find Tim Hortons ice cream at grocery stores across Canada.