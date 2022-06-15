Nicolina Bozzo has come a long way since she wowed American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan during her audition.

“I felt your whole life story in that song,” said Perry, after Bozzo’s heartfelt performance of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to be Mine.”

Bozzo’s golden voice got her a golden ticket to Hollywood where she became one of the top five contestants on the show’s 20th season.

The Toronto singer caught up with Daily Hive to discuss her upcoming appearance at the Vaughan Pizza Fest on Saturday, June 18, and life after Idol.

How have things been since American Idol?

My life has been pretty amazing since American Idol! I’ve gotten to play a few shows back at home and start really focusing on my career.

What was it like to get that far in the competition?

Making the top five was a dream. It was such an amazing experience and I am so so grateful I made it to that point. It was life-changing for sure.

What’s next for you?

The next chapter of my life is going to consist of some shows, new music, and maybe an album in the next year, basically just kickstarting my career outside of Idol.

Can you tell us about your upcoming performance at the Vaughan Pizza Fest?

I’m super excited to be part of Vaughan Pizza Fest this year! I think it’s going to be a super awesome experience and I’m excited to get to sing for everyone and connect with some of the people who supported me while I was on Idol.

What can your fans and supporters look forward to?

New music, some shows, merch, all the things. I’m so so excited to ride this wave with everyone!

When: June 17 to June 19

Time: Friday at 5 pm, Saturday at 12 pm

Where: Improve Canada, 7250 Keele Street, Vaughan

Price: From $20, free entry on Sunday