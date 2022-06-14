Just For Laughs Toronto unveils this year's star-studded comedy fest lineup

Toronto’s comedy festival is returning to stages all over the city this September, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.

Just For Laughs TORONTO, formerly known as JFL42, will take place in venues across the city from September 22 to October 1.

Along with a previously revealed arena show date for superstar John Mulaney, the festival has just announced the first wave of comics coming to town this fall.

As of now, the list of headliners includes:

Trevor Noah

John Mulaney

Amy Schumer

Trixie & Katya Live

Iliza Shlesinger

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Mike Birbiglia

Tim Dillon

Deon Cole

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Toronto to celebrate our 10th festival anniversary this fall, and are excited to be bringing so much premium standup comedy to the city,” said Bruce Hills, President of Just For Laughs in a release.

Other comedy greats coming to Toronto include Vir Das, Marc Maron, Amanda Seales, Maria Bamford, Neal Brennan, Not Another D&D Podcast, Melissa Villaseñor and Joel Kim Booster. Over 50 more acts will be announced by the festival in August.

Just For Laughs TORONTO will also be hosting its popular daytime programming series, ComedyCON, at the Meridian Hall. Fans will have the chance to get up close with some of their favourite comedians through celebrity cast panels, podcast recordings, photo and autograph sessions, and more.

The first two announced ComedyCON headliners are Issa Rae, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actor and the creator and star HBO’s Insecure; and Pete Davidson, SNL alum and the star of such films as The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad.

Festival passes will be available at toronto.hahaha.com starting Friday, June 10 at 10 am. Tickets will be available to the public as of Friday, June 17 at 10 am.

When: September 22 to October 1, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Toronto

Tickets: All tickets and passes for Just For Laughs Toronto will be made available online