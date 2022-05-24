FoodEventsArtsBoozeFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & Deals

Mississauga's first-ever craft beer festival is happening next month

May 24 2022, 4:54 pm
@creativecraftbeerfestival/Instagram | Ksw Photographer/Shutterstock

Calling all craft beer lovers! Mississauga is hosting a massive new festival next month that you’ll definitely want to check out.

The first-ever Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival is taking place at the Small Arms Inspection Building from June 17 to 18. Each of the three sessions will feature live entertainment, large-format games, food vendors, and lots of delicious drinks to discover.

The festival is presented by CreativeHub 1352, a community of dedicated individuals working to reinvent the heritage Small Arms Inspection Building into a centre of multidisciplinary creativity.

This year’s festival-goers can discover 12 local Ontario craft and cider breweries, with more to be announced. They include:

  • Barnstormer Brewing & Distilling Co.
  • Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co.
  • Black Lab Brewing Co
  • Brock St. Brewing Co.
  • Fenelon Falls Brewing Co.
  • Harmon’s Craft Brewing
  • Nickel Brook Brewing Co.
  • Old Credit Brewing Co.
  • Shacklands Brewing Co.
  • South River Brewing Co.
  • Stonehooker Brewing Co.
  • Thornbury Craft Co.
Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival

@creativecraftbeerfestival/Instagram

Admission to the inaugural Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival includes a souvenir sampling glass as well as two complimentary sample tokens, which can be traded in for a 4oz sample size or food offering. Attendees can purchase additional tokens for food and beverages on-site.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to support CreativeHub 1352’s community arts, heritage, and environmental programs, like the Lakeview Farmers’ Market which begins its third season on June 5.

https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/acoustic-guitar-hands-playing-men-closeup-1873428436

Ksw Photographer/Shutterstock

Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival

When: June 17 to 18, 2022
Time: 6 to 11 pm on Friday, 12 to 5 pm and 6 to 11 pm on Saturday
Where: Small Arms Inspection Building – 1352 Lakeshore Road E, Mississauga
Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
