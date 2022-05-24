Mississauga's first-ever craft beer festival is happening next month

Calling all craft beer lovers! Mississauga is hosting a massive new festival next month that you’ll definitely want to check out.

The first-ever Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival is taking place at the Small Arms Inspection Building from June 17 to 18. Each of the three sessions will feature live entertainment, large-format games, food vendors, and lots of delicious drinks to discover.

The festival is presented by CreativeHub 1352, a community of dedicated individuals working to reinvent the heritage Small Arms Inspection Building into a centre of multidisciplinary creativity.

This year’s festival-goers can discover 12 local Ontario craft and cider breweries, with more to be announced. They include:

Barnstormer Brewing & Distilling Co.

Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co.

Black Lab Brewing Co

Brock St. Brewing Co.

Fenelon Falls Brewing Co.

Harmon’s Craft Brewing

Nickel Brook Brewing Co.

Old Credit Brewing Co.

Shacklands Brewing Co.

South River Brewing Co.

Stonehooker Brewing Co.

Thornbury Craft Co.

Admission to the inaugural Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival includes a souvenir sampling glass as well as two complimentary sample tokens, which can be traded in for a 4oz sample size or food offering. Attendees can purchase additional tokens for food and beverages on-site.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to support CreativeHub 1352’s community arts, heritage, and environmental programs, like the Lakeview Farmers’ Market which begins its third season on June 5.

When: June 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 6 to 11 pm on Friday, 12 to 5 pm and 6 to 11 pm on Saturday

Where: Small Arms Inspection Building – 1352 Lakeshore Road E, Mississauga

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online