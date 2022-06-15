Get together and feel alright at Toronto’s next immersive experience.

Set to open on July 1, the Bob Marley One Love Experience will take you on a journey through the late musician’s life, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.

It will also showcase photos and memorabilia previously unseen by the public.

The experience begins in the Music Room, where fans will be greeted by “positive vibrations.” Adorned with lyrics, awards, and accolades, the space features one of the world’s largest vinyl records, which commemorates Marley’s 1984 Legend album.

The lush One Love Forest will take you on a journey deep into Jamaica. With a visual backdrop of Marley’s songbook, fans can enjoy a forest swing or take in the scents and sounds.

The Soul Shakedown Studio brings the party with a silent disco.

The Beautiful Life Zone celebrates all of Marley’s passions, from soccer to family, in a game room setting.

The Concrete Jungle Street Art Expo takes you backstage at a Marley concert before you enter a space filled with original works by street artist Mr. Brainwash. Visitors will be able to submit Bob Marley and One Love-inspired art to be featured in the exhibit.

Finally, celebrate and honor the legacy of Bob Marley in the Next Gen Zone. The space highlights how his family has spread the One Love message across the globe over the last 40 years. Fans can leave their own message of peace and inclusivity on the One Love Tree.