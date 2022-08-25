8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 26 to 28

If you’re prone to a serious case of FOMO, then brace yourself for another busy weekend in Toronto.

Get a head start on TIFF celeb spotting and head to the upcoming Fan Expo for a chance to meet the cast of Stranger Things and The Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood.

You’re also in for a world of deliciousness with a halal food festival, a night market, and a Korean festival in North York. And you definitely won’t want to miss the 50 new vendors at Smorgasburg. Looks like a whirlwind weekend ahead.

What: Fan Expo is finally back! This year’s star-studded line-up includes the cast of Stranger Things (Finn Wolfhard, Joseph Quinn, and Jamie Campbell Bower) as well as The Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood. Other celebs in attendance include Charlie Hunnam, Matthew Lewis, Kevin Smith, and many more.

When: August 25 to 28

Time: Check here for the full schedule

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre — 255 Front Street West

Price: From $37 to $52 for a single-day pass. Check here

What: Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global street dance competition and it’s back for its 2022 season. The event brings together some of the best dancers from around the world. Winners from Toronto’s National Final will get to compete at the final on December 10 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

When: August 26

Time: 7 pm, doors open at 6 pm

Where: The Bentway, 250 Fort York Boulevard

Price: Free admission

What: Try some of the best halal food options in the city during the Halal Ribfest, Canada’s largest barbecue and food truck festival. It’s not just halal food, though. There’s also a car/bike meet showcasing exotic supercars and bikes.

When: August 26 to 28

Time: Friday, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Downsview Park Festival Terrace — 35 Carl Hall Road

Price: $11 entrance fee

What: Toronto Korean Festival has grown since its inception in 2001. Expect amazing street food, shopping, a BTS merch and photo booth, live performances, a hanbok pavilion where you get to try on traditional costumes for free, and games like Red Light, Green Light from Squid Games (but probably a lot more fun and a lot less terrifying.)

When: August 26 to 28

Time: Varies. Check here for the full schedule

Where: Mel Lastman Square — 5100 Yonge Street

Price: Free admission

What: TAIWANfest at Toronto’s Harbourfront celebrates Taiwanese culture through activities, literature, cinema, as well as live performances. Check out the free exhibits and kids can even take part in a batik workshop.

When: August 26 to 28

Time: Check here for the full schedule

Where: Harbourfront Centre — 235 Queens Quay West

Price: Free admission

What: Parkdale Queen Night Market will host over 40 local vendors along the stretch of Roncesvalles Avenue to Triller Avenue. There’s going to be a photo booth, live jazz music, and dance performances, as well as food vendors like Islas, Bobacha, Made by Mree, Isabellas Donuts, and more.

When: August 27

Time: 2 to 11 pm

Where: Parkdale Hall — 1668 Queen Street West

Price: Free admission

What: Academy award-winning musician and composer A R Rahman wraps up his North American tour with a performance at Scotiabank Arena. A R Rahman is best known for “Jai Ho!” the soundtrack for the 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire.

When: August 28

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street

Price: Buy tickets here

What: If you’ve already been to Smorgasburg, you might want to plan another trip because the eight-week food festival is introducing 50 new food vendors. Some mouth-watering food choices include a tapioca and coconut cream Thai dessert, Indian rice flour pancakes, and silvanas, a Filipino dessert made with buttercream and cashew wafers.

When: August 27

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East

Price: Free admission