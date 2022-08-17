"Stranger Things" cast coming to Toronto Fan Expo this month

Announcements keep rolling in about celeb appearances at this year’s Fan Expo in Toronto.

A few weeks ago, we reported that Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson from Stranger Things will be in attendance. Today it’s been announced that more cast members will make an appearance.

According to a press release, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), and Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham) will also attend the convention to sign autographs, take photos with fans, and do live Q&As.

While Wolfhard has been on the show since it premiered, Bower and Van Dien were only introduced in the fourth and most recent season.

Van Dien’s solo panel takes place on Friday, while Bower’s solo panel is slated for Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a panel with Quinn, Wolfhard, and “a surprise guest,” according to event organizers.

Fan Expo is back this summer with its first full-size event since 2019. The four-day festival kicks off August 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

For a complete list of guests, info, and tickets, visit fanexpocanada.com.