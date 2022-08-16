EventsNewsCanadaConcertsMovies & TV

Jai ho! There's an A R Rahman concert at Scotiabank Arena this month

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Aug 16 2022, 3:16 pm
Jai ho! There's an A R Rahman concert at Scotiabank Arena this month
www.arrahman.com

Academy award-winning musician and composer A R Rahman is currently touring North America, and his final concert is right here in Toronto.

The All Access North America Tour 2022 kicked off in Abbotsford, Vancouver — the only other Canadian stop — on July 15.

He’s scheduled to make crowds sing and groove at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, August 28.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Rahman is hailed as a superstar in South Asia and beyond. He’s known for his distinctly and recognizable signature compositions, his mellow singing voice, and his ability to play a slew of musical instruments masterfully.

The world got a real taste of A R Rahman with the release of the hit 2008 Dev Patel starrer Slumdog Millionaire. It’s addictive original soundtrack, “Jai Ho!”, was topped charts world-over.

But those who’ve followed the 55-year-old powerhouse for a while know about his remarkable work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.

Whether it’s the intense soundtracks of Dil Se (1998) or the wholesome melodies from his breakout film Roja (1992), it’s hard to get enough of the two-time Grammy-winner’s genius.

Enjoy this throwback A R Rahman tune from his Coke Studio performance while you wait to get tickets to his concert!

A R Rahman — All Access North America Tour 2022

When: Sunday, August 28 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Tickets: Ticketmaster

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ Listed
+ News
+ Canada
+ Concerts
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.