Jai ho! There's an A R Rahman concert at Scotiabank Arena this month

Academy award-winning musician and composer A R Rahman is currently touring North America, and his final concert is right here in Toronto.

The All Access North America Tour 2022 kicked off in Abbotsford, Vancouver — the only other Canadian stop — on July 15.

He’s scheduled to make crowds sing and groove at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, August 28.

Rahman is hailed as a superstar in South Asia and beyond. He’s known for his distinctly and recognizable signature compositions, his mellow singing voice, and his ability to play a slew of musical instruments masterfully.

The world got a real taste of A R Rahman with the release of the hit 2008 Dev Patel starrer Slumdog Millionaire. It’s addictive original soundtrack, “Jai Ho!”, was topped charts world-over.

But those who’ve followed the 55-year-old powerhouse for a while know about his remarkable work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.

Whether it’s the intense soundtracks of Dil Se (1998) or the wholesome melodies from his breakout film Roja (1992), it’s hard to get enough of the two-time Grammy-winner’s genius.

Enjoy this throwback A R Rahman tune from his Coke Studio performance while you wait to get tickets to his concert!

When: Sunday, August 28 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Tickets: Ticketmaster