Here are 10 concerts to enjoy in Toronto in September

The stacked lineup of concerts in Toronto this summer continues to deliver and is about to pour into September.

What better way to celebrate the end of the season than seeing some of the biggest names in the music world? Daily Hive has you covered for all of the eye-popping concerts scheduled for September in Toronto.

Florence + The Machine

The English indie rock band brings its Dance Fever Tour to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on September 3, marking its return to Canada for the first time since the pandemic.

When: September 3

Where: Budweiser Stage

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $73, available here

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

The legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will grace the Budweiser Stage alongside one of hip-hop’s finest, Nas, on September 4. This is a must-see show for rap aficionados, being treated to hip-hop royalty in what has the makings of a timeless night to remember.

When: September 4

Where: Budweiser Stage

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $101, available here

Elton John

Speaking of music royalty, there are very few who could be classed in the same category as Sir Elton John. The international superstar returns to Toronto for a two-day farewell in what is slated to be the final performing tour of his career.

When: September 7 and 8

Where: Rogers Centre

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $87, available here

Pearl Jam

The iconic rock band is set to take over Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on September 6, before hitting Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena two nights later on September 8. If you’re lucky and available, you may even get to see them twice in the same week.

When: September 6 and 8

Where: FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Scotiabank Area in Toronto

Time: 7:30 pm for both nights

Tickets: Starting at $153 in Hamilton, available here. Starting at $157 in Toronto, available here

Rolling Loud Festival

Rolling Loud makes its way to Canada for the first time ever with a star-studded lineup at Ontario Place. The three-day hip-hop event will see the likes of Future, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Dave, and Toronto’s Nav, among others.

When: September 9 to September 11

Where: Ontario Place

Time: Doors open at 3 pm on each day

Tickets: 3-day General Admission available starting at $399, available here

Daddy Yankee

The reggaeton star brings his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour to the Scotiabank Arena on September 11. The Gasolina artist is sure to blow the roof off the building with his extensive catalogue of international hits.

When: September 11

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Starting at $251, available here



Kid Cudi

The Man On The Moon rapper brings his otherworldly music to the Scotiabank Arena on September 14. With hit songs like “Day N Nite” accompanied by his creative visuals, this show is bound to be a sensory musical experience.

When: September 14

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Starting at $55, available here

Post Malone

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour is hitting the Scotiabank Arena for two nights on September 20 and 21, with the versatile artist’s extensive catalogue of hits.

When: September 20 and 21

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $118, available here



The Weeknd

At last, after being rescheduled twice, Toronto’s very own will be bringing his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to the Rogers Centre. The international sensation will make his stadium show debut here in the city, as he continues to blossom into one of this generation’s biggest stars.

When: September 22

Where: Rogers Centre

Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $218, available here

The Killers

The Mr. Brightside band brings its tour to the Scotiabank Arena on September 23 with its newest album Pressure Machine along with smash radio hits.

When: September 23

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $105, available here