Here are 10 concerts to enjoy in Toronto in September

The stacked lineup of concerts in Toronto this summer continues to deliver and is about to pour into September.
What better way to celebrate the end of the season than seeing some of the biggest names in the music world? Daily Hive has you covered for all of the eye-popping concerts scheduled for September in Toronto.
- You might also like:
- 8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: August 22 to 28
- Russell Peters is headlining a free Just For Laughs street festival in Toronto next month
Florence + The Machine
View this post on Instagram
The English indie rock band brings its Dance Fever Tour to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on September 3, marking its return to Canada for the first time since the pandemic.
When: September 3
Where: Budweiser Stage
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $73, available here
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
View this post on Instagram
The legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will grace the Budweiser Stage alongside one of hip-hop’s finest, Nas, on September 4. This is a must-see show for rap aficionados, being treated to hip-hop royalty in what has the makings of a timeless night to remember.
When: September 4
Where: Budweiser Stage
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $101, available here
Elton John
View this post on Instagram
Speaking of music royalty, there are very few who could be classed in the same category as Sir Elton John. The international superstar returns to Toronto for a two-day farewell in what is slated to be the final performing tour of his career.
When: September 7 and 8
Where: Rogers Centre
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $87, available here
Pearl Jam
View this post on Instagram
The iconic rock band is set to take over Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on September 6, before hitting Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena two nights later on September 8. If you’re lucky and available, you may even get to see them twice in the same week.
When: September 6 and 8
Where: FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Scotiabank Area in Toronto
Time: 7:30 pm for both nights
Tickets: Starting at $153 in Hamilton, available here. Starting at $157 in Toronto, available here
Rolling Loud Festival
View this post on Instagram
Rolling Loud makes its way to Canada for the first time ever with a star-studded lineup at Ontario Place. The three-day hip-hop event will see the likes of Future, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Dave, and Toronto’s Nav, among others.
When: September 9 to September 11
Where: Ontario Place
Time: Doors open at 3 pm on each day
Tickets: 3-day General Admission available starting at $399, available here
Daddy Yankee
View this post on Instagram
The reggaeton star brings his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour to the Scotiabank Arena on September 11. The Gasolina artist is sure to blow the roof off the building with his extensive catalogue of international hits.
When: September 11
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $251, available here
Kid Cudi
View this post on Instagram
The Man On The Moon rapper brings his otherworldly music to the Scotiabank Arena on September 14. With hit songs like “Day N Nite” accompanied by his creative visuals, this show is bound to be a sensory musical experience.
When: September 14
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $55, available here
Post Malone
View this post on Instagram
Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour is hitting the Scotiabank Arena for two nights on September 20 and 21, with the versatile artist’s extensive catalogue of hits.
When: September 20 and 21
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $118, available here
The Weeknd
View this post on Instagram
At last, after being rescheduled twice, Toronto’s very own will be bringing his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to the Rogers Centre. The international sensation will make his stadium show debut here in the city, as he continues to blossom into one of this generation’s biggest stars.
When: September 22
Where: Rogers Centre
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $218, available here
The Killers
View this post on Instagram
The Mr. Brightside band brings its tour to the Scotiabank Arena on September 23 with its newest album Pressure Machine along with smash radio hits.
When: September 23
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $105, available here