"The Lord of the Rings" stars coming to Fan Expo Canada this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 12 2022, 5:55 pm
"The Lord of the Rings" hobbits (Courtesy of FAN EXPO HQ)
FAN EXPO Canada is back in Toronto this summer with its first full-size event since 2019, and the convention is inviting a huge number of celebrities to join the party.

At the top of the list for Lord of the Rings fans is a Hobbit reunion with the film trilogy stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan.

Plus there are many other special guests, activities, and events to experience from August 25 to 28 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

 

“It’s going to be an exciting four days as we celebrate being back in a big way with our community. Last fall’s “Limited Edition” was a blast, but it’s great to return to our full-scale gathering,” said Andrew Moyes, vice president of FAN EXPO HQ, in a release. “There’s truly something for everyone this year with celebrity guests from all genres – sci-fi, fantasy, action, horror, comics, and superheroes – in addition to memorable cast reunions and other thrilling events and programming.”

Frodo (Wood), Samwise Gamgee (Astin), Pippin (Boyd), and Merry (Monaghan) will meet and greet fans celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which launched the legendary film franchise. The actors will also take part in a separately ticketed, after-hours, Middle-earth-shattering special event, The Hobbits: Unexpected Reunion.

 

The list of special guests is also continuing to grow with the recent announcement that Sons of Anarchy stars Charlie Hunnam, Ryan Hurst, Theo Rossi, and Emilio Rivera will be appearing at Fan Expo Canada.

Previously announced special guests include Ming-na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), the stars of Clerks and other “Jay and Silent Bob” films, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Trevor Fehrman, Brian O’Halloran, and Jeff Anderson, Once Upon a Time’s Evil Queen Lana Parrilla, and Star Trek‘s William Shatner, Levar Burton, and Brent Spiner.

FAN EXPO Vancouver

William Shatner and Ming-Na Wen are just two of the stars you can meet at FAN EXPO Canada this summer/Submitted

Single-day tickets, four-day passes, go combos, and premium packages are available now, with special early-bird pricing in place until 11:59 pm on August 10. For tickets and more information, visit fanexpocanada.com.

Fan Expo Canada

When: August 25 to 28, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building and South Building – 255 Front Street West, Toronto and 222 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto
Tickets: Advance single-day tickets available starting at $27, four-day passes from $109, and Premium packages from $149

With files from Elle McLean

