11 things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 20 to 22

Summer is slowly winding down in Toronto, but there’s still time to check out events and activities happening (safely) around the city.

With the weekend upon us, there is no better time to get outside.

Check out these events in and around Toronto this weekend!

Travel to a fairy-tale castle and an era of dragons and adventure with Imagine Dragons – Light Forest at Casa Loma. Imagine Dragons will feature dazzling lighting and immersive theatrical Medieval displays throughout the gardens, tunnels and stables of the historic castle.

When: Until the end of August

Where: 1 Austin Terrace

With more than 250 artworks, including paintings, drawings, photographs, films and installations, Andy Warhol made a name for himself in the art world. One that will forever be recognized. The exhibition features portraits of Elvis, Dolly Parton, Karen Kain, Wayne Gretzky and Elizabeth Taylor. It also includes Warhol’s conceptual works and experimental installations.

When: This weekend

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

Celebrate community and cinema in the great outdoors! This weekend is guest curated by Inside Out and will be of the movie Chutney Popcorn. Same-day free tickets are available on the website. Don’t forget your blanket!

When: August 20 at 6:30 pm

Where: Walled Fort” of Fort York National Historic Site – entry at west gates of 100 Garrison Road

Experience Beyond Monet Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto. A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series. The exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world. When: Until October 3 Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Experience

This exhibition features several rooms from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each one dedicated to a notable hero such as Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, and more. When: Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street Skate the night away at this 70s themed rollerskating pop-up A retro rollerskating pop-up has taken over the Bentway, and they’re officially open to the public. Retro Rolla opened in June and turned the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up. This is an adults-only pop-up; therefore, ID is required to prove you are older than 18. When: Be sure to book your time slot ahead of time.

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard Check out the fun things to do at Ontario Place There are many events and things to do at Ontario Place to check out before summer is over. Toronto’s beloved Ontario Place has a list of fun activities lined up for the summer, from kayaking to movie nights! When: You’re looking for fun.

Where: Ontario Place.

A colourful new theme park that’s all about sweet treats and desserts is coming to Mississauga this summer. Sugar Rush, the same production set up in LA this year, will open at Square One on August 6, running until September 6. The “immersive open-air experience” involves 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that make the perfect backdrop when posing for photos with friends.

When: August 6 to September 6

Where: Square One parking lot

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

Canada’s first-ever inflatable park with obstacle courses, slides, and so much more is set to open in Toronto today. The Bubble spans 10,000 square feet and is fully equipped with climbing walls and air-filled obstacles. It is set to open on August 16. The entertainment complex features Laser Tag and a huge arcade with over 50 games. It also features a “Fuel Zone” with delicious eats like protein snacks, fruit smoothies, granola bars, and other energy-powered bites, and a full-service bar.

When: Grand opening August 16 at 1 pm

Where: 65 Orfus Road

A new farmers’ market is coming to downtown Toronto this weekend. Starting on August 15, the Roundhouse Farmers’ Market will bring fresh, local food to its namesake park every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. Offering an abundance of seasonal vegetables, organic meats, and baked goods, the market will also drive tourism to the national historic site.

When: Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard