A massive inflatable park is opening in Toronto next week

Canada’s first-ever inflatable park with obstacle courses, slides, and so much more is set to open in Toronto next week.

The Bubble spans 10,000 square feet and is fully equipped with climbing walls and air-filled obstacles. It is set to open on August 16.

The entertainment complex features Laser Tag and a huge arcade with over 50 games. It also features a “Fuel Zone” with delicious eats like protein snacks, fruit smoothies, granola bars, and other energy-powered bites, and a full-service bar.

“We’re thrilled to finally open our doors and welcome visitors to Canada’s first inflatable entertainment complex and a one-stop destination for the ultimate, fun-packed adventure,” said Michael Orfus, co-founder of The Bubble.

“Like many other local businesses, we had to delay our opening, but now we’re very excited for guests to jump right in and experience all of our highly curated activities.”

From the opening date to September 16, frontline healthcare workers can enjoy complimentary passes and experience everything at the complex.

Tickets are on sale now!

The Bubble

Where: 65 Orfus Road

When: Grand opening August 16 at 1 pm