7 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: September 26 to October 2

Summer might be officially over, but there’s no shortage of things to do in Toronto this week.

Dust off your lederhosen, gather your buddies, and celebrate Oktoberfest with beer and schnitzel. Head to Scotiabank Arena to see Trevor Noah’s stand-up performance then wear comfy shoes and explore the city all night during Nuit Blanche.

Food-wise, there’s a food festival in Mississauga that’s definitely worth checking out and a one-night all-you-can-eat event at Eataly. Yum!

What: Nuit Blanche is back to transform the entire city into an art gallery. From 7 pm to 7 am, explore the city and check out over 170 works of contemporary art for free. This year’s theme is “The Space Between Us,” which “invites artists to build bridges between cultures, communities and the environment, transforming the city with stories about their connection to place.”

When: October 1

Time: 7 pm to 7 am

Where: Multiple locations. Check here for details

Price: Free

What: Now in its 10th year, Toronto Oktober fest is back! It’s sure to be a lively celebration with a Bavarian Cabaret show, traditional Bavarian dances, and more. Order schnitzel and, of course, beer. The first 500 people per session will receive a free glass stein so dust off your lederhosen and get there early.

When: September 30 to October 1

Time: Friday 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Saturday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard

Price: General admission is $30 to $35. Check here for tickets

What: The Daily Show host Trevor Noah heads to Scotiabank Arena as part of his Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal stand-up comedy tour.

When: September 30 and October 1

Time: Friday 8 pm, Saturday 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Check here for tickets

What: It’s the season for hoodies, pumpkin spice, and the second annual Mississauga Harvest Festival. During the 10-day food event, enjoy fall-inspired food and drinks, rides and games, a harvest marketplace, as well as a pumpkin patch.

When: September 30 to October 9

Time: Fridays and Saturdays 3 pm to 11 pm, Sundays 1 pm to 10 pm, Monday to Thursday 4 pm to 9 pm

Where: Square One Shopping Centre, 100 City Centre Drive, Parking Lot 3, Mississauga

What: In recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre is hosting a two-day event at Nathan Phillips Square. The Indigenous Legacy Gathering will include educational workshops, presentations, music, art, and a food marketplace. Check here for details.

When: September 29 to September 30

Time: 7 am to 8 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

Price: Free

What: For one night only, Toronto’s ultimate Italian food hall is hosting All You Can Eataly: Best of Toronto Edition. Enjoy endless entertainment, food from over 15 stations, and drinks from more than five bars, showcasing the city’s best restaurants, bakeries, and breweries.

When: September 30

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm. Scheduled entry time

Where: Eataly, 55 Bloor Street West

Price: $186.45. Buy tickets here

What: Casa Loma is transformed into a creepy castle during Legend of Horror, an immersive haunted house experience. Starting from the castle gardens, make your way through a ghoulish two-kilometre trail full of spooky characters. There’s even a Zombie Apocalypse where you can help save mankind from zombies.

When: September 30 to October 31

Time: 5 pm to 6:30 for family hours, 7 pm onwards for standard hours

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Price: Starting at $45 for general admission and starting at $150 for VIP, available here

