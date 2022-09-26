7 of Toronto's coziest bars to visit during fall

Fall is all about keeping cozy, but at Dished, we’re not quite ready to go into full hibernation mode. Thankfully there are plenty of bars around town that emulate the energy of a night in, and the thrill of a night out.

So, here’s a list of some of the coziest bars in the city, perfect for casual drinks and captivating conversation.

Nestled at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Dundas West, El Reys’s warmly lit interior and limited seating foster a friendly and inviting atmosphere to counter the crowdedness of downtown. Serving cocktails and Mexican eats for a relaxed evening centred around good friends and moreish snacks.

Address: 2a Kensington Avenue

Twinkly lights and freshly made pizza set Bar Poet apart from the rest. Though this spot is pretty big, it has a small-town vibe. The energy is easy-going, making it the prime spot to relax with some delicious treats and have a drink with your nearest and dearest.

Address: 1090 Queen Street West

An ideal location for cocktails by candlelight with the people you love most. This bar promises a warm and relaxed atmosphere, suited to casual after-work drinks or a Sunday evening soiree to round off the weekend.

Address: 270 Adelaide Street West

Contrary to its name, there’s no shame in this place. Known for Polynesian-inspired food, exotic drinks and live music, it’s quirky and unlike anywhere else in Toronto.

Address: 1378 Queen Street West

Drink and dine amongst the sprawling vines of this unsuspecting spot. Known for fostering a community of regulars looking for a casual drink, and serving natural wines and beers. Substitute table tops for wooden kegs at this plant-filled haven, a truly lovely and modest spot for beer and wine lovers to enjoy each other’s company.

Address: 841 Bloor Street West

A prime late-night spot that’s warm and welcoming. This bar harkens back to old-school Americana and Korean food culture; so line up a song on the jukebox whilst digging into a juicy burger. Walk-ins only.

Address: 1241 Bloor Street West

Not your everyday bar, but certainly one of Toronto’s best known. Grab a drink whilst you delve into a literary classic or ponder over an extended metaphor with your most book-wormy buds.

Address: 392 Pacific Avenue

