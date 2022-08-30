Summer is coming to an end and we know what that means: swapping out shorts for sweats, tank tops for hoodies, our iced lattes for anything pumpkin spice, and bundling up for the 2022 second annual Mississauga Harvest Festival.

Night Market Toronto, in partnership with Tourism Mississauga, is bringing fall-inspired festivities to Square One Shopping Centre for 10 days of autumnal bliss. Guests can sip on all sorts of drinks infused with classic fall flavours, and enjoy plenty of rides and games, a harvest marketplace and a pumpkin patch.

For 10 days the P3 parking lot at Square One will be transformed by the fragrance and flavours of fall, and everyone is welcome to join.

When: September 30 to October 9

Where: Square One Shopping Centre, P3 Parking Lot — 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga