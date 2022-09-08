Casa Loma to transform into an immersive haunted house this month

The historic Casa Loma is about to get a little spooky this month, as the grounds transform into an immersive haunted house experience.

On September 30, Legends of Horror, a ghoulish two-kilometre trail, will be laid out for guests in the form of a “promenade theatre,” starting in the lower gardens of the castle before heading into the darkest and deepest spaces of the grounds that have never been crossed before by the public.

The experience stretches over an hour as attendees make their way through a “variety of theatrically designed sets in gardens and chambers below the castle.”

Beware of characters that will be introduced in the environmental theatre as you make your way from scene to scene along the grounds. A 3D projection on the castle’s exterior will aid in bringing the spooky characters of the storyline and the “castle to life.”

A new addition for this year is the Zombie Apocalypse, Toronto’s latest and largest zombie-themed haunted house. Guests will enter a fictional world of a pharmaceutical giant by the name of Biolux, where the aim is to uncover secrets and partake in a battle for humanity against a zombie apocalypse.

To add to the eery mood, this will take place in an abandoned facility just south of the castle, where a 45-minute bone-chilling experience awaits you. Tickets to this are separate from the main event unless purchased in a combination ticket, available here.

Both events will be running until October 31, right in time for Halloween. Are you ready for the thrill of a lifetime?

Legends of Horror

When: September 30 to October 31

Where: Casa Loma — 1 Austin Terrace

Hours: 5 to 6:30 pm for family hours, 7 pm to late for standard hours

Tickets: Starting at $45 for general admission and starting at $150 for VIP, available here

Zombie Apocalypse

When: October 13 to November 5

Where: South of Casa Loma — 175 Kendal Avenue (southeast corner of Kendal and Davenport avenues)

Hours: 6 pm to late

Tickets: Starting at $42, available here