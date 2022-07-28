EventsNewsArtsPublic ArtCurated

From sunset to sunrise: Nuit Blanche returns to Toronto with even more locations

Irish Mae Silvestre
Jul 28 2022, 6:32 pm
Nuit Blanche, you’ve been missed. Thankfully, the event is finally coming back to transform Toronto into an open-air art gallery.

At a recent event, Councillor Michael Thompson confirmed that the all-night art festival will return this year.

 

“We have been waiting for a long time and the day has come where we announce that Toronto’s free all-night celebration of contemporary art returns this fall for its 16th edition from sunset on October 1st to sunrise on October 2nd,” he said.

The theme this year is “The Space Between Us”, which “invites artists to build bridges between cultures, communities and the environment, transforming the city with stories about their connection to place.”

Seems apt after all the lockdowns and cancelled events we’ve endured in the past few years.

And this time, Nuit Blanche, which was launched in 2006, is bigger than ever.

 

In addition to works by over 150 artists, there will be so much more to explore as the art festival expands to areas outside the downtown core. Art lovers will be able to find installations and other artwork in places like Etobicoke, North York, and Scarborough.

So dress warm, bring some coffee, and get ready to spend the evening and early morning hours checking out amazing art across the city. Who needs sleep, anyway?

