EventsNews

Lit up: The world's largest light show is on now near Toronto

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 22 2022, 4:33 pm
Lit up: The world's largest light show is on now near Toronto
Illumi
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Nights of Lights

Fri, September 30, 6:30pm

Halloween Nights of Lights
Fay & Fluffy’s Storytime: The Fall Baby Show Toronto 2022

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

Fay & Fluffy’s Storytime: The Fall Baby Show Toronto 2022
Cinderella: The Family-Friendly Musical Panto

Sat, October 15, 10:00am

Cinderella: The Family-Friendly Musical Panto
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Grab your camera and maybe your sunglasses, too. The largest light, sound, and multimedia show in the world is on now in Mississauga.

From now until January 2023, Illumi is described as an “epic multimedia journey around the world,” featuring over 20 million light installations stretching over 600,000 square feet of space. 

Its hallmark is the Tree of Lights, a marvellous and massive display. At 47 metres high, it’s almost tall as the Statue of Liberty. The tree is made up of over 44 thousand interactive luminous spheres and is a real spectacle for the eyes. 

Other can’t-miss universes to explore include The Europea Palace, The Colourful Animal Kingdom, The Tunnel of Love, and The Cavalia Horses. 

It’s recommended that guests take their time to soak up everything Illumi has to offer. The company encouraged every to allot 60 to 90 minutes for a visit. 

Now until September 25, you can get 75% off tickets here. Special-priced tickets start as low as $7, with a limited number of entries available per day. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by illumi Mississauga (@illumimississauga)

This light show is a great date night option and makes for the perfect night out with the family, too.

Illumi: A Dazzling World of Lights

Where: 7174 Derrycrest Drive, Mississauga
When: Now until January 8, 2023
Hours: 7:30 pm to 9 pm
Price: $14.95 to $19.85, available here

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.