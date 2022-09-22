Lit up: The world's largest light show is on now near Toronto

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Grab your camera and maybe your sunglasses, too. The largest light, sound, and multimedia show in the world is on now in Mississauga.

From now until January 2023, Illumi is described as an “epic multimedia journey around the world,” featuring over 20 million light installations stretching over 600,000 square feet of space.

Its hallmark is the Tree of Lights, a marvellous and massive display. At 47 metres high, it’s almost tall as the Statue of Liberty. The tree is made up of over 44 thousand interactive luminous spheres and is a real spectacle for the eyes.

Other can’t-miss universes to explore include The Europea Palace, The Colourful Animal Kingdom, The Tunnel of Love, and The Cavalia Horses.

It’s recommended that guests take their time to soak up everything Illumi has to offer. The company encouraged every to allot 60 to 90 minutes for a visit.

Now until September 25, you can get 75% off tickets here. Special-priced tickets start as low as $7, with a limited number of entries available per day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by illumi Mississauga (@illumimississauga)

This light show is a great date night option and makes for the perfect night out with the family, too.

Illumi: A Dazzling World of Lights

Where: 7174 Derrycrest Drive, Mississauga

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Hours: 7:30 pm to 9 pm

Price: $14.95 to $19.85, available here