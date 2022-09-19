8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: September 19 to 25

It’s hard to deny that fall is in the air, but that doesn’t mean that Toronto’s cooling down anytime soon when it comes to events. In fact, pumpkins will pretty much be the focal point (all 6,000 of them) during a huge Halloween event in Milton, which opens this week.

You can also try traditional Indonesian food during a food festival downtown and sample Scandinavian dishes during Taste of Iceland. Singin’ in the Rain opens this week and The Weeknd will take over the stage at Rogers Centre for two nights.

Here’s to another busy week in Toronto.

What: Elevate, the largest technology and arts fest, is throwing a massive social event. Don’t miss The Block Party, a free festival featuring live concerts, food trucks, a beer garden, art displays, artisan shops, and much more. Performers will include Haviah Mighty and Toronto Raptors DJ 4KORNERS.

When: September 20 to 22

Time: 4 pm each day

Where: Front Street between Yonge Street and Church Street, Toronto

Price: Free

What: The Weeknd is set to bring his After Hours Til Dawn tour to Rogers Centre this week. The “Blinding Lights” singer will perform back-to-back this Thursday and Friday.

When: September 22 to 23

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Canada’s longest-running literary festival returns with a star-studded lineup. Toronto International Festival of Authors will feature participants and bestselling authors like Margaret Atwood, Marian Keyes, Ben Macintyre, Ali Hassan, and Dionne Brand. The event will also feature Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa.

When: September 22 to October 2

Where: Various locations

Price: Single day pass from $45 to $65, weekend pass $125, all-access pass $325

What: Taste of Iceland is a “full-on Icelandic culture festival.” Learn about the culture through food, drinks, music, literature, films, art, and more. Dine on Scandinavian cuisine, join a scavenger hunt, watch a folk horror movie, and enter contests for a chance to win various prizes. Check here for the full schedule.

When: September 22 to 25

Where: Various locations

What: If you’ve already got Halloween on your mind, head to Milton for Pumpkins After Dark. The outdoor experience opens this week with 6,000 carved pumpkins resembling Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

When: September 23 to October 30

Time: Various time slots

Where: Country Heritage Park, 8560 Tremaine Road, Milton

Price: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages four to 16, and free for children three and under. A family pack is also available for $74.80. Purchase online.

What: You’ll find yourself humming along to popular songs during the critically acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain. Combined with high-energy choreography and 14,000 litres of water used on the stage every night, the show is sure to make a splash.

When: September 23 to October 23

Where: Princess of Wales Theatre, 300 King Street West

Price: Check here for tickets

What: The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a day packed with free events. Take a free tour of Roy Thomson Hall, participate in various family-friendly activities, and enjoy performances by multiple artists.

When: September 24

Time: Doors open at 10 am

Where: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street

Price: Free

What: You won’t be able to resist the scent of barbecue and delicious dishes during the Indonesian Food Festival. Located at Yonge-Dundas Square, the festival will feature a bazaar of spices and food, cooking demos, performances, and a batik fashion show.

When: September 24

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East