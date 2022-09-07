Toronto Symphony Orchestra to host free events for one day only
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) is celebrating its 100th anniversary and they’re doing so in style.
On Saturday, September 24, they’ll be hosting an open house with a bunch of free events.
If you’ve always marvelled at the architecture of Roy Thomson Hall, now’s your chance to explore the building. There’s going to be a free tour where you’ll learn about its architecture and acoustic properties. Since capacity is limited, make sure to reserve your spot here.
View this post on Instagram
For little ones, there’s story time as Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, TSO’s principal education conductor and community ambassador, narrates Kiwis Can’t Play the Violin by TSO Education Manager Pierre Rivard.
Other family-friendly activities include a scavenger hunt, as well as the chance for kids to design an instrument and create their own sheet music.
Starting at 10:30 am, enjoy several short performances by various local artists. Musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra (TSYO) will be performing works by Mozart and Dvořák, followed by a piano performance by the Iranian-Canadian Composers of Toronto, and many more.
View this post on Instagram
You can buy drinks and snacks onsite but if you’d rather bring your own food, guests are welcome to enjoy it in the Family Picnic Area on the Roy Thomson Hall patio.
The event is open for all ages and there’s no registration required.
TSO Open House
When: September 24
Time: Doors open at 10 am
Where: Roy Thomson Hall — 60 Simcoe Street
Price: Free