"My voice is safe": The Weeknd reassures fans ahead of upcoming Canadian show

Sep 7 2022, 5:13 pm
After suddenly losing his voice at his Los Angeles show on Saturday night, The Weeknd has taken to social media to update and reassure his fans. 

The Weeknd confirmed that his voice will in fact be okay and he projects to be ready for the upcoming double-night Toronto shows on September 22 and 23 at the Rogers Centre. 

The Scarborough native had a little scare on stage this past weekend, forcing him to cancel the show and refund all ticket holders.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” he said on Twitter. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” he added. 

Although the rescheduled dates have yet to be confirmed, fans looking ahead to the Toronto shows can breathe a sigh of relief as he reaffirmed his status for his hometown tour dates. 

“Nowhere I’d rather be than on that stage… see you soon XO.” 

For those looking to attend the upcoming Toronto shows, tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and can be purchased here

