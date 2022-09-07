After suddenly losing his voice at his Los Angeles show on Saturday night, The Weeknd has taken to social media to update and reassure his fans.

doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO pic.twitter.com/f3tTdKSHDz — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 6, 2022

The Weeknd confirmed that his voice will in fact be okay and he projects to be ready for the upcoming double-night Toronto shows on September 22 and 23 at the Rogers Centre.

The Scarborough native had a little scare on stage this past weekend, forcing him to cancel the show and refund all ticket holders.

The Weeknd had to cancel his second LA concert because he began to lose his voice. pic.twitter.com/cW484YkZXz — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2022

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” he said on Twitter. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” he added.

Although the rescheduled dates have yet to be confirmed, fans looking ahead to the Toronto shows can breathe a sigh of relief as he reaffirmed his status for his hometown tour dates.

nowhere i’d rather be than on that stage… see you soon XO pic.twitter.com/PibQlX747M — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 7, 2022

“Nowhere I’d rather be than on that stage… see you soon XO.”

For those looking to attend the upcoming Toronto shows, tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and can be purchased here.