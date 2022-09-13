EventsPets & Animals

Paws aboard: Enjoy a bougie yacht experience in Toronto with your dog before summer ends

With warm temperatures still on the horizon this month, it’s not too late to hit the water and enjoy a scenic boat experience. 

For dog owners, it can be hard to leave your furry friends behind for the day, but luckily this time you won’t have to — Doggos On Deck is a bougie dog-friendly yacht experience on now until October 3. 

 
 
 
 
 
Every Wednesday and Sunday, you can hop aboard a yacht on Toronto’s waterfront and explore the Inner Harbour Area Toronto Skyline, Scarborough Bluffs, or Toronto Islands. 

Pups are 100% invited to roam all areas of the boat, according to the press release. 

There are two add-on options for those in the mood to spoil themselves and their “good buoys.The Gold Package is $250 and includes two bottles of Veuve Clicquot on ice, fresh juice, and fresh fruit, and the Silver Package is $150 and includes two bottles of prosecco on ice and fresh juice.

Both packages can be purchased here and come with complimentary champagne flutes as well as a captain’s hat for the perfect Instagram photo opportunities!

The dog-friendly yacht experience is the perfect way to experience Toronto’s waterfront and all of the views it has to offer, along with giving your furry friend the spoiling they deserve. 

Before summer officially ends, why not pack your picnic bag and hit those ruff seas? 

When: Wednesdays and Sundays now until October 3
Where: Outer Harbour Marina at 475 Unwin Avenue
Hours: 1 pm or 6 pm time slots
Tickets: Available online here

