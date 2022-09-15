With the summer season coming to a close, it makes sense to turn our attention to Christmas, because news of the return of a popular festive event just landed in our laps.

Tinseltown Bar will transform a yet-to-be-revealed Toronto location into a winter wonderland.

Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, and you’ll feel that you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will even enjoy a tasty themed drink upon arrival!

Organizers promised on their event website that the halls of the bar will be fully decked out with tinsel, trees, lights, ornaments, ribbons, and more.

Visitors will enjoy Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute timeslot at Tinseltown.

The pop-up bar will be available for patrons over the age of 19, though there will be alcohol-free family-friendly sessions available that will be serving mocktails.

Don’t forget to wear your ugliest Christmas sweaters!

When: until December 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: TBC

Price: $21 per person; purchase online

With files from Daniel Chai