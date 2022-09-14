Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We can think of few better ways to say so long to summer than with a big block party. Elevate, the country’s largest technology and arts fest, is here to help with a massive celebration in downtown Toronto.

Elevate Festival’s most exciting social event, The Block Party, is happening from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22 on Front Street.

The free festivities will stretch from Yonge Street to Church Street and include live concerts, food trucks, a beer garden, art displays, artisan shops, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elevate (@elevatetechca)

“Building on the success of the event in 2019, we’ve imagined new possibilities for the Elevate Festival, and the Block Party is a big component of that,” said Lisa Zarzeczny, co-Founder and CEO of Elevate, in a release. “The Festival and Block Party embody the intersection of technology and the arts, truly offering something for everyone.

“The daytime events will inspire networking and forward-thinking discussions; meanwhile, the evenings are an opportunity for pass holders, families, friends, and colleagues from across the city and beyond to come together to enjoy the first glimpses of fall.”

Music lovers won’t want to miss the Elevate Block Party x Lemmon Stage experience, featuring a lineup of JUNO Award-winning artists and rising stars. Performers will include 2022 Juno Award Winner for Best Rap Album Haviah Mighty and Toronto Raptors DJ 4KORNERS with special guests Zenesoul, EverythingOShauN, and Bolu Ajibade.

Diamond-selling Toronto singer-songwriter Francesco Yates, Mohawk DJ, and music producer DJ Shub, and JUNO Award winners Neon Dreams will also be onstage throughout the three-day event,

You’ll be working up an appetite from all the dancing in the street, so make sure you stop by the various food trucks onsite at the Block Party. They include My Side Car Coffee, Slow Jams Filipino-American street food, Rick’s Good Eats Punjabi-Canadian cuisine, Get Your Own Taters by Nom Nom Nom, and Cheesecake by Heirloom Toronto.

And stay refreshed by visiting the Block Party Bar for beverages provided by Bombay Sapphire, White Claw, Arterra, and more.

The 2022 Elevate Festival features a slew of keynote speakers and panellists, including astronaut Chris Hadfield, tennis champion Venus Williams, Olympic gold medalist Andre de Grasse, lead Singer of Our Lady Peace and Co-Founder of DRROPS Raine Maida, sports anchor Kayla Gray, and many more.

For a full list of this year’s lineup of speakers, visit the website.

General admission tickets are available for $350, while youth tickets (for those 25 and under) are on sale for $175.

The three days of programming will stretch across Design Exchange, Meridian Hall, and the St. Lawrence Centre for Arts in downtown Toronto.

When: September 20 to 22, 2022

Time: Starts at 4 pm each day

Where: Front Street between Yonge Street and Church Street, Toronto

Cost: Free

With files from Itai Buenahora