9 things to do in Toronto this week: August 23 to 29

It’s Monday, and the week is kicking off with a heat warning. Be sure to hydrate while checking out these events in and around Toronto this week.

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is virtual this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, and its series of online events kick off on Friday. This year’s lineup includes cooking classes, musical performances, a broadcast of SuperDogs, and a virtual beer tasting. Some events are free, and some are paid — and a subscription to this year’s virtual event comes with a one-day complimentary ticket to the 2022 CNE.

When: Now until September 5 Where: Online

Experience Beyond Monet Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto. A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series. The exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world. When: Until October 3 Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Experience

This exhibition features several rooms from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each one dedicated to a notable hero such as Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, and more. When: Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 8 pm, Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street Skate the night away at this 70s themed rollerskating pop-up A retro rollerskating pop-up has taken over the Bentway, and they’re officially open to the public. Retro Rolla opened in June and turned the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up. This is an adults-only pop-up; therefore, ID is required to prove you are older than 18. When: Be sure to book your time slot ahead of time.

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard Check out the fun things to do at Ontario Place There are many events and things to do at Ontario Place to check out before summer is over. Toronto’s beloved Ontario Place has a list of fun activities lined up for the summer, from kayaking to movie nights! When: You’re looking for fun.

Where: Ontario Place.

A colourful new theme park that’s all about sweet treats and desserts is coming to Mississauga this summer. Sugar Rush, the same production set up in LA this year, will open at Square One on August 6, running until September 6. The “immersive open-air experience” involves 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that make the perfect backdrop when posing for photos with friends.

When: August 6 to September 6

Where: Square One parking lot

Calling east coast foodies, a Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza restaurant has opened its first Toronto location. Your new local neighbourhood pizza spot with a gourmet twist. Burattino Brick Oven Pizza has made its way to Canada and has opened its first location at 3109 Dundas Street West.

When: Every day from 11 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday until 10 pm

Where: 3109 Dundas Street West

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

A new farmers’ market is coming to downtown Toronto this weekend. Starting on August 15, the Roundhouse Farmers’ Market will bring fresh, local food to its namesake park every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. Offering an abundance of seasonal vegetables, organic meats, and baked goods, the market will also drive tourism to the national historic site.

When: Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard