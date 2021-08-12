Los Angeles-based pizza joint opens first Toronto location

Calling east coast foodies, a Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza restaurant has opened its first Toronto location.

Your new local neighbourhood pizza spot with a gourmet twist.

Burattino Brick Oven Pizza has made its way to Canada and has opened its first location at 3109 Dundas Street West.

The California-born pizza restaurant was first established in 2016 in San Pedro and in just a few years, it took the number one spot in the city.

It wasn’t until Deni Kosumov, a Toronto-based entrepreneur first came across the pizza spot and fell in love with Burattino.

Kosumov was so impressed that he decided to become Burattino’s first franchisee and bring the deliciousness to Canada.

Extravagant is an understatement when it comes to their menu options. Place an order for their 120 Pepperoni, an 18″ pizza with at least 120 pieces of pepperoni made from real wild boar. Or try their black garlic-infused marinara.

If you’re in search of a new pizza spot, add Burattino to your list.

Burratino Brick Oven

Address: 3109 Dundas Street West

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday until 10 pm