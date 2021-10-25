8 things to do in Toronto this week: October 25 to 31

Gloomy weather and tons of rain mean we’re off to a messy start this week in Toronto, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of things to do in the city, especially for Halloween.

It’s the last week of October, and it’s time to get into the Halloween mood. Get your costumes ready, carve out a pumpkin or explore the scariest haunted house before it’s too late.

Check out what the city has in store for the end of the month:

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event this month. Throughout October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds, and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Halloween is fast approaching, and after last year was all but cancelled, it’s the perfect opportunity to make up for the lost time. Torontonians love to go all out for spooky season, whether it be with Toronto-themed costumes or the city’s very own ghosts. Luckily, Toronto isn’t short on Halloween events.

When: By October 31

Where: Several locations across Toronto

Beyond the ornate exterior of Toronto’s oldest buildings lie grisly tales of torture, murder, and betrayal. From hanged maids to angry soldiers to faceless nuns, the city is crawling with ghosts. They’re found in restaurants, in theatres, and on university campuses.

When: You’re in the spooky spirit

Where: Several locations across Toronto

Halloween isn’t just about terrifying haunted houses and scary costumes. It’s about the delicious desserts too. There are a ton of bakeries in Toronto that have come up with themed treats for the spooky season. From cakes, drinks, cookies, and more, these goodies are available for this month only, so it’s only right to act before they’re gone.

When: Until October 31

Where: Across Toronto

With the big day just a few days away, there’s no better time to get into the spirit of the spooky season. From pitch-black mazes filled with unspeakable horrors to nightmare-inducing haunted houses, Toronto is full of ways to terrify yourself.

When: By October 31

Where: Several locations across Toronto

A local Toronto ice cream shop has teamed up with Adidas to create a one-of-a-kind flavour in honour of the brand’s new sneaker and premium product app. Ruru Baked, known for its Asian-inspired custard-based ice creams, teamed up with Adidas to celebrate the launch of the brand’s CONFIRMED app in Canada.

When: October 27 to October 31

Where: 659 Lansdowne Avenue

Get into the spooky spirit at one of the city’s popular bubble tea shops. Many in Toronto have special Halloween-themed drinks that are now available for a limited time.

When: Until October 31

Where: Select bubble tea shops across Toronto

Visiting a farm surrounded by beautiful fall foliage to pick the perfect pumpkin is a quintessential way to get ready for Halloween. While you could pick one up at the grocery store, visiting a local pumpkin patch is definitely more fun. Luckily, Toronto has several local pumpkin patches to track down this season’s jack-o-lantern.

When: Until October 31

Where: Several locations near Toronto