Where to get Halloween-themed bubble tea in Toronto
Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to get into the spooky spirit.
Popular bubble tea shops in Toronto have special Halloween-themed drinks that are now available for a limited time.
Zombified and only made for those who are brave enough to try, here are a few bubble tea spots currently offering Halloween-themed drinks:
The Alley
Dare to sip? The Spooky Banana Smoothie is a limited edition drink at The Alley. It is a chocolate smoothie topped with Oreo crumbles and a tombstone biscuit.
Address: Several Toronto locations
Chatime
Chatime has a very spooky special for Halloween. Try their Peachy Hallow, a mixture of peach and blood orange green tea mixed with Red Bull and activated charcoal.
Address: Several locations across Toronto
Presotea
Presotea Canada has unleashed two limited-edition Halloween-themed bubble tea drinks for the spooky season. Vampire Latte, filled with red and black pearls or the Devil Burned Coffee Slush with that cookie crunch? Pick your poison
Address: Locations across the city