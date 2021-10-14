FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Where to get Halloween-themed bubble tea in Toronto

Oct 14 2021, 1:33 pm
Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to get into the spooky spirit.

Popular bubble tea shops in Toronto have special Halloween-themed drinks that are now available for a limited time.

Zombified and only made for those who are brave enough to try, here are a few bubble tea spots currently offering Halloween-themed drinks:

The Alley

 

Dare to sip? The Spooky Banana Smoothie is a limited edition drink at The Alley. It is a chocolate smoothie topped with Oreo crumbles and a tombstone biscuit.

Address: Several Toronto locations

Chatime

 

Chatime has a very spooky special for Halloween. Try their Peachy Hallow, a mixture of peach and blood orange green tea mixed with Red Bull and activated charcoal.

Address: Several locations across Toronto

Presotea

 

Presotea Canada has unleashed two limited-edition Halloween-themed bubble tea drinks for the spooky season. Vampire Latte, filled with red and black pearls or the Devil Burned Coffee Slush with that cookie crunch? Pick your poison

Address: Locations across the city

