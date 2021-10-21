Local Toronto ice cream shop teams up with Adidas for a new flavour

A local Toronto ice cream shop has teamed up with Adidas to create a one-of-a-kind flavour in honour of the brand’s new sports app.

Ruru Baked, known for its Asian-inspired custard-based ice creams, teamed up with Adidas to celebrate the launch of the brand’s CONFIRMED app in Canada.

The limited-edition Adidas “CONFIRMED” flavour can be purchased between October 27 to October 31 online or in-store.

It’s a white chocolate ice cream coloured with butterfly pea powder, lemon thyme cake, and lemon glaze.

Each pint of ice cream costs $10 with $2 from all purchases donated to Second Harvest.

When: October 27 to October 31

Where: 659 Lansdowne Avenue