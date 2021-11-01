8 things to do in Toronto this week: November 1 to 7

November is here, and the holiday season is soon approaching. Though it might be too early to celebrate, you can make the most out of fall by participating in all the fun things to do in the city!

The days are chillier and the nights much darker, but that shouldn’t deter you from enjoying the first week of November.

Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect in Toronto this week:

Ontario Place’s Cinesphere is set to reopen next month with a hotly anticipated Marvel movie shot in IMAX. The Cinesphere closed, along with much of the world, in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Now, after nearly two years, it will finally reopen to the public.

When: Starting November 5

Where: 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

After months of anticipation, a popular burger joint has opened its new location in Toronto’s Oakwood Village. Extra Burger has opened its third location at 319 Oakwood Avenue, serving burgers, fries, and shakes.

When: You’re feeling hungry

Where: 319 Oakwood Avenue

Robo Cafe has taken Toronto by storm and has announced it will be opening two new locations this week. In an email to Daily Hive, Robo Cafe confirmed the opening of locations at 36 Church Street and 550 College Street.

When: You need a caffeine fix

Where: 36 Church Street and 550 College Street

A popular late-night cookie shop will be opening its first official storefront, sharing space alongside Toronto’s Conspiracy Pizza and Churnt Up. Midnight Cookie has announced they will be opening at 858 Eglinton Avenue East on October 22 to keep up with demand for their ever-growing cookie biz. The shop will be sharing the space with other vendors as part of a new concept called East York Eats.

Michelin-recognized bistro, Farzi Café, officially opened its first Canadian location in October, bringing modern spice to Mississauga, Ontario. The world-renowned and award-winning restaurant spans 4,000 square feet, includes an indoor dining room, and a huge outdoor patio at its Square One location.

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit has opened its doors. Using 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video, and 90,000,000 pixels, Immersive Klimt brings the mesmerizing works of its namesake artist to life. The exhibit takes guests on a journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.”

When: Until November 28 — closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Popular Toronto bar, The Pint, is going old school and will be hosting a $5 Wing Wednesday event this month. On November 3, The Pint will be serving a pound of wings for $5 all night. From 4 pm into the late hours, guests can order wings that come in 16 different sauces or eight dry rubs.

When: November 3

Where: Up The Stairs!, 277 Front Street West

Yorkville’s dining domes are coming back next month! Guests can once again dine outdoors this winter under the night sky while staying warm and cozy. The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel’s Proof Bar will host its IGLOOsive experience starting November 4 with four new heated domes.

When: Starting November 4

Where: 220 Bloor Street West