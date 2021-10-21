A look inside Toronto's new Immersive Klimt exhibit (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit has opened its doors.

Using 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video, and 90,000,000 pixels, Immersive Klimt brings the mesmerizing works of its namesake artist to life.

The exhibit takes guests on a journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.”

Created by the teams behind the world-renowned Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, Immersive Klimt will run until November 28 inside the Toronto Star Building.

“A rebel, genius and legend – Gustav Klimt explored and expressed colours, shapes and patterns without inhibition or limitation,” a release for the exhibit reads.

“From the streets of Imperial Vienna to the natural world of water lilies, vibrant blooms, and mermaids, to his acclaimed Golden Phase, lose yourself in the vivid imagery and bold colours of Immersive Klimt.”

Get a look at Immersive Klimt below.

When: Until November 28—closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Tickets: Available online from $45