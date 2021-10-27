Robo Cafe gears up to open two new Toronto locations this week

Robo Cafe has taken Toronto by storm and has announced it will be opening two new locations this week.

In an email to Daily Hive, Robo Cafe confirmed the opening of locations at 36 Church Street and 550 College Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RC Coffee Robo Cafe (@rccoffeebarista)

The new cafe spots will be hosting soft openings on October 28 and 29. And as an added bonus, they’re offering 50% off in-app purchases until December 1.

This past year, Robo Cafe launched a pop-up in Yorkville prior to opening its Kensington Market location earlier this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RC Coffee Robo Cafe (@rccoffeebarista)

You might also like: This Toronto ice cream spot has a hidden boozy secret

Inside Farzi Café: The Michelin-recognized bistro opens its first Canadian location (PHOTOS)

Chaiiwala to open two more Toronto cafes by the end of the year

The concept entails a “robot barista that grinds and tamps coffee, foams milk and delivers premium quality cups of java in less than two minutes.”

Robo Cafe is currently located at 1235 Bay Street and 160 Baldwin Street, 24/7.

RC Coffee Robo Cafe

Address: 36 Church Street and 550 College Street