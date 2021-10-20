Popular late night cookie shop to open first storefront in Toronto

A popular late-night cookie shop will be opening its first official storefront, sharing space alongside Toronto’s Conspiracy Pizza and Churnt Up.

Midnight Cookie has announced they will be opening at 858 Eglinton Avenue East to keep up with demand for their ever-growing cookie biz.

The shop will be sharing the space with other vendors as part of a new concept called East York Eats.

“This new location will really allow us to grow our business, expand our delivery capabilities and bake more cookies,” said Midnight Cookie owner Emily Banks to Daily Hive.

They will continue to service the late-night snackers and maintain their typical hours from 8 pm to 2 am on weekdays and until 3 am on Friday to Sunday. They will remain closed on Mondays.

They will be launching a new website where customers can place orders for delivery or pick up.

As an added bonus, customers will also be able to place orders via UberEats and SkipTheDishes.

Satisfying your midnight cravings just got a whole lot easier.