Here's where you can get cheap wings in Toronto next month

Oct 21 2021, 8:50 pm
Popular Toronto bar, The Pint is going old school and will be hosting a $5 Wing Wednesday event next month.

On November 3, The Pint will be serving up a pound of wings for $5 all night, November 3.

From 4 pm and into the late hours, guests can order wings that come in 16 different sauces or eight dry rubs.

 

Drinks must be purchased in order to snag the delicious deal. There are also vegan and vegetarian options, opting out wings for their popular cauliflower bites.

Reservations can be made by calling their number, (647) 340-6395, or on a first-come-first-serve basis. This deal is available for dine-in only.

