8 things to do in Toronto this week: February 22 to 27

Looking for things to do in Toronto this week?

Now that spring is just a month away and more capacity limits recently lifted, the city is once again ready to attempt a return to normal.

This week, there’s a cool new mural to check out, as well as a chance to harvest some maple syrup. But for those who don’t feel up to going out just yet, you can join a virtual paint night or buy tickets to an online concert that will no doubt have you partying it up in your living room.

What: If you love Afrobeat, Soca, dancehall, reggaeton, and reggae, here’s an event you can’t miss. AfrowaveTO: The Supernatural Concert will showcase local artists who’ll be performing music from various genres. The lineup includes artists like Benita, Chizzy Bashment, and Chelsea Stewart. This year, the concert will be taking place virtually so call your friends over and party in your pajamas.

When: February 24, 7 to 8:30 pm

What: Local Toronto artist Jieun Kim will be unveiling her mural, Dinner Party, which will be on display at the Bay Street Concourse in Union Station. The mural will highlight the artist’s experience moving to Canada from Korea. Kim is one of four artists who will be commissioned to create murals throughout the city as part of a joint project by Stella Artois, the City of Toronto, and ArtowxTO. The artists will also be creating limited edition chalices for Stella Artois and profits from the sale will be donated to STEPS, a non-profit that supports local artists.

When: Starting from February 22

Where: Bay Street Concourse in Union Station

What: Get some change ready for KFC Canada’s Toonie Tuesday. To celebrate the fact that it’s 2/22/22, the fast-food chain is offering a meal for just $2. So make sure to download the app to claim your two-piece chicken with fries.

When: February 22

Where: At participating locations

What: Sheridan College’s Student Union will be hosting a virtual painting session hosted by Micah Nelson. Guests will be asked to “reflect on Black History Month and our commitment to ‘Imagining Futures.’”

When: February 24 at 7 to 8 pm

What: As Second City’s website states, it’s time to join actual humans in an actual theatre to have some actual fun. Check out the theatre troupe’s “Welcome Back to the Future”, which will include improv games, classic sketches, and sizzling satire.

When: From February 24

Where: 2800 Danforth Avenue

What: Pile into the car and head to Elliott Tree Farm for the Weekend Maple Syrup Experience. Learn how to check sap buckets in the forest and make some sticky maple toffee. There’s also maple candy tasting and all-you-can-eat pancakes served with, of course, maple syrup.

When: Every weekend until April 10

Where: 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline

What: Get yourself a Dalgona coffee or a Royal No. 9 milk tea from The Alley, a popular Taiwanese chain. The bubble tea shop recently opened a new location in Richmond Hill and features individual working pods, a multifunctional printer, as well as a collaboration room that seats up to 10 people. It’s the ideal place to sip on something sweet, while you catch up on some work.

Where: 8750 Bayview Avenue, 9 am to 6 pm

What: Are you a Sherlock fan? If so, make sure to check out A Study in Sherlock & His Creator: 50 Years of the Arthur Conan Doyle. Since 1971, the Toronto Public Library has held a remarkable collection of work by the famous author. The exhibition includes original artwork, memorabilia, and film stills.

When: Until April 16

Where: Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge Street