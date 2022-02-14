Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province is speeding up its reopening timeline beginning this week.

As of February 17, capacity limits will be lifted in nearly all settings. Limits will be removed in restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, casinos and other indoor spaces that require proof of vaccination.

Sporting events and concerts will still be capped at 50% capacity at this stage. Capacity limits in nightclubs, strip clubs, and bathhouses will be limited to 25%.

“The removal of these measures has always been our objective and something we have collectively work[ed] towards for months now,” Ford said at a press conference on Monday.

Capacity limits at social gatherings will also increase on February 17. Indoor social gatherings will increase to 50 people; outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people.

Outdoor public events will have no capacity limits, while indoor public events will have a maximum capacity of 50 people.

On March 1, the province will lift vaccine certificate requirements. Individual businesses can decide to keep proof of vaccination requirements if they so choose.

The remaining capacity limits at sporting events and concerts will also lift at this time. Masking will remain in place for some time.

“Let me be very clear; we are moving in this direction because it’s safe to do so,” said Ford.

He said that the quicker timeline has nothing to do with the “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa and Windsor.