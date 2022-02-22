A 40-seat café and wine bar to open in Toronto's St. Lawrence Market area

A 40-seat cafe with a wine bar and patio is opening up by Toronto’s St Lawrence Market this week.

GoodGood is opening its second storefront in the city on February 24 at 140A The Esplanade.

This location is their first sit-down cafe and wine bar where guests can stop by for lunch or a quick snack throughout the day.

“GoodGood is incredibly excited to be part of the St. Lawrence community. With institutions like St. Lawrence Market, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, and Meridian Hall, the neighbourhood plays a vital role in supporting local merchants, musicians, and artisans,” said Robert Kim, Co-Founder of GoodGood.

“Given GoodGood’s commitment to supporting emerging makers, we feel our concept fits in perfectly with what this neighbourhood embodies and we plan to carry on its rich tradition.”

To add to all the fun and excitement brewing for its opening, they have four full days of promotions planned for customers who stop by including free coffee, treats and even goodies.

Thursday, February 24 – Enjoy a free café beverage and mini donut from Tori’s Bakeshop all-day

Friday, February 25 – Enjoy half off select bottles of wine and six-packs of beer from 4 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, February 26 – Stop by from 12 pm to 3 pm to meet some of GoodGood's makers and try their specialty goods

Sunday, February 27 – Come by the store, place an order, and get a free tote bag filled with a few goodies from their makers

Though they have yet to open the new location, GoodGood has announced its plans to open three more café and wine bars in the next two months; 1187 St. Clair Avenue West and 709 Queen Street West in March 2022, and 1909 Yonge Street in April 2022.

GoodGood

Address: 140A The Esplanade

Instagram