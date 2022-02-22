Popular bubble tea shop opens new concept with working pods near Toronto (PHOTOS)

The Alley, a popular bubble tea shop, has opened its first exclusive concept store with a new hub and collaborating space near Toronto.

The new premium spot, The Alley Hub, is located at 8750 Bayview Avenue in Richmond Hill, just a drive away from Toronto.

For those looking for a new spot to hang out and work all day, the space offers individual working pods, a multifunctional printer, and a collaboration room that can seat up to 10 people.

What’s a workday without some coffee? Luckily enough, The Alley Hub also has a premium selection featuring both classic and signature infused blends that are unique to its name.

You can choose their signature Royal No. 9 tea and milk tea or Royal No. 9 Coffee. Other offerings include classic drinks like an americano, latte, cappuccino and macchiato, and their specialty drinks like Peach coffee, Blueberry Black Tea Coffee, Brown Sugar Latte, Black Sesame Latte and Snow Velvet Coffee.

They also have a Dalgona series available. In the very near future, they will offer light cafe food to munch on while you work hard.

Maybe you’re not there to work and just want to hang out? The Alley Hub features a lounge area too for a casual experience.

Check out the new space to see what all the talk is about!

The Alley Hub

Address: 8750 Bayview Avenue, Richmond Hill

