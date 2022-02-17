Kettlemans Bagel plans to open its Bathurst location in Toronto next month

We now have a date! Ontario’s beloved bagel stop will be opening its sixth Canadian location in Toronto next month.

Get ready for 24/7 bagels. Kettlemans Bagel plans to open its 33 Bathurst Street location on March 3.

“Our guests know us for quality products made in-house with the freshest of ingredients,”

says Craig Buckley, CEO and Founder.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to serve our menu to the downtown Toronto community, who we know are food-obsessed.”

Guests can finally get their hands on freshly made deli sandwiches on their bagels, salads, spreads, baked goodies, and more.

It’s been a long road for the chain as it announced back in August of 2021 that they would be opening in the area of Bathurst and Niagara but it was worth the wait.

This would be the second location in the Toronto area to open following its 2021 grand opening of their Etobicoke location.

The popular bagel chain announced back in October 2021 that it will continue to grow in the GTA with a new location opening in the area of Yonge and Eglinton in 2022. They will also open a storefront in Whitby that same year.

Safe to say Kettlemans Bagel is taking the city by storm.