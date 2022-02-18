FoodCheap EatsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

KFC's Toonie Tuesday returning to Canada for one day only next week

Hogan Short
|
Feb 18 2022, 8:54 pm
KFC Canada is bringing back Toonie Tuesday for one day only next week.

The deal is a throwback to simpler times and lower prices, offering a meal that comes with two pieces of fried chicken and fries for just $2.

Or, you can always try out the KFC Kentucky Scorcher sandwich that comes with a free side of milk it’s so spicy!

 

This Toonie Tuesday falls on February 22, 2022, which feels like the perfect date to celebrate one of our favourite $2 deals.

To get your hands on this incredibly tasty deal for only $2, all you have to do is download the KFC app to claim your two-piece and fries.

Remember, the offer can only be redeemed on the KFC app and with one coupon per account. So, what are you waiting for?

This throwback deal that used to be a weekly feature back in the day was a welcome comfort, so don’t miss out on this rare opportunity. Tuesday — 2/22/22 — is a rare date, but this deal might be even rarer.

Download the KFC app today and get ready for the long-awaited and deliciously good return of Toonie Tuesday for one day only next week.

KFC Toonie Tuesday

When: Tuesday, February 22

With files from Catriona Hughes

